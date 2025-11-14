The 92-year-old driver drove onto the sidewalk with this car. Stadtpolizei Chur

A 92-year-old driver collided with a pedestrian in Chur on Thursday - the 59-year-old man was injured and taken to the cantonal hospital.

Noemi Hüsser

On Thursday, a 92-year-old driver hit and injured a 59-year-old pedestrian in Chur. This was reported by the Chur municipal police.

The driver drove from a parking lot of a property on Wiesentalstrasse towards Wiesentalstrasse shortly after 5 p.m. and intended to enter the street. This resulted in a collision with the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk at the time. The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle, fell to the ground and sustained injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Graubünden cantonal hospital.

The Chur municipal police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.