The apartment of the senior citizen in question is located on Rue Butini in Geneva. Google Street View

The planned renovation of a residential building in Geneva is causing problems for long-time tenants - especially 92-year-old Micheline Lagarde. Critics speak of a systematic approach to increasing rents.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 92-year-old tenant in Geneva is to move out of her apartment after 53 years.

The building has been sold and is to be extensively renovated.

The owners cite safety risks during the construction work as the reason for the eviction, while critics suspect that higher rents are being sought after the renovation. Show more

Micheline Lagarde has lived in her apartment for 53 years - now the 92-year-old is to be evicted, as RTS reports. She received notice to quit shortly before Christmas. "I thought I would rather die as quickly as possible," Lagarde is quoted as saying by RTS.

The house in which her apartment is located was bought by a real estate company for CHF 14 million in 2025. Renovations and an extension are planned - so all the tenants will have to leave. According to the report, an expert opinion considers it too dangerous to stay in the building during the construction work.

Lagarde doubts the official reasoning: "The rents are reasonable now. After the renovation, I think they will double or even triple."

Administration takes a stand

The tenants' association is also sounding the alarm. SP National Councillor and lawyer Christian Dandrès speaks of a clear business model: "These groups buy properties at extraordinary prices. Then they throw everyone out to bring rents up to CHF 3,000 or 4,000 per month."

The responsible administration Naef disagrees. It does not comment on individual cases, but emphasizes to RTS: "The rents after renovation are set in accordance with the applicable legal framework."

For lawyer Rafaella Willig from the tenants' association, the case is symptomatic: "Renovation is being used here as an excuse to empty a building and then increase rents." According to the association, more than a dozen buildings in Geneva are currently affected by similar mass terminations.

Video from the department