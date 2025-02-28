With the AlpsPass, ski fans have access to four large ski areas in several cantons. (archive picture) Keystone

Four large ski resorts in the Bernese Oberland, Valais and Central Switzerland are launching a joint ski pass. The AlpsPass will be valid from the coming winter season.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four ski resorts have joined forces to create the new AlpsPass, which is valid from the start of the season until April 30.

The advance purchase price for adults is 949 francs and also includes three free days each in Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide and Laax.

The partnership should be expandable in the long term after Gstaad leaves the previous Top 4 ski pass. Show more

Adelboden-Lenk, Aletsch Arena, Engelberg Titlis and the Jungfrau Ski Region have joined forces, as the four winter sports regions announced on Friday. The AlpsPass will be valid from the start of the season until April 30.

The advance purchase price for adults will be 949 francs. The AlpsPass is therefore around 100 francs more expensive than the Bernese Top 4 ski pass, according to the Jungfrau Ski Region communiqué. However, anyone who buys the AlpsPass will also receive three free days each for the Grisons ski resorts of Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide and Laax.

Partnership "expandable"

The top 4 ski pass for the four largest Bernese ski resorts was launched for the 2017/18 winter season. Gstaad announced its withdrawal before the current season.

This prompted Adelboden-Lenk and the Jungfrau Ski Region to look for "new, sustainable solutions", as stated in the communiqué. The new partnership should be long-lasting and expandable.

Gstaad has now joined the Magic Pass, which is also valid in summer and provides access to ski resorts in Valais and Vaud, among others. Smaller resorts in the Bernese Oberland are also included. The fourth partner in the Top 4 ski pass was Meiringen-Hasliberg. It is not yet known how this ski resort will position itself.