The Lucerne child death trial against three hospital doctors shows that hardly anyone actually wanted this trial. The public prosecutor's office considered a dismissal to be justifiable at times, the defense and the family sought an amicable solution - in the end, the senior public prosecutor's office decided to prosecute anyway.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The death of an infant after two anaesthetics led to criminal proceedings, although at times all sides wanted the case to be dropped or settled.

The public prosecutor's office thought an acquittal was possible at times, but the senior public prosecutor's office nevertheless decided to prosecute.

The family demands responsibility, the three doctors insist on acquittal.

Right from the start of the second day of the trial, it becomes clear how unusual this trial is - a trial that will attract attention far beyond Lucerne on Wednesday and Thursday. The focus is on an infant just a few weeks old who was due to undergo surgery for a hernia at Lucerne Children's Hospital in November 2021. An operation that, in the opinion of the public prosecutor's office, was not urgent, but at the same time was based on a delicate medical situation: The documents contain a suspicion of Williams-Beuren syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that makes the cardiovascular system particularly vulnerable.

The parties in the courtroom meticulously reconstruct what happened in the operating theater. During the first inhalation of anesthesia, the baby's circulation collapses within seconds and the team has to resuscitate him. The baby stabilizes again, an immediate cardiac ultrasound shows no acute deterioration. And yet - as the indictment states - the pediatric surgeon, anesthesiologist and pediatric cardiologist decide to continue the procedure and start inhalation again.

This time, stabilization failed to materialize. The baby dies only a short time later from acute cardiovascular failure, facilitated by the underlying disease and the medication administered, as the forensic pathologist explains in a reconstruction in court.

Nobody wanted the trial - but it took place anyway

While the medical procedures are meticulously reviewed, a second topic comes to the fore in the courtroom: this trial was not actually intended to take place in this way. The cardiologist's defense lawyer recalls that the public prosecutor's office, parents and doctors had repeatedly discussed discontinuing the case for months. "The doctors tried to find solutions and answers together with the family right from the start. That would also have been possible out of court," he says.

An agreement was imminent on several occasions, but in the end the senior public prosecutor decided to press charges anyway. "Something is being feigned that isn't real - and the doctors are being plunged into an emotional abyss," the lawyer states.

The public prosecutor also later confirmed that there was a real question of stopping the proceedings. She says that they had considered dropping the case. However, because there was no admission of guilt and essential questions remained unanswered, the public prosecutor's office decided to take the case to court.

The family is not entirely convinced either

The family of the deceased baby stands between these positions. Their lawyer speaks of a "serious breach of medical care" and that the continuation of the intervention after the first resuscitation was "medically unjustifiable". It is "almost certain" that death could have been prevented if the suspicion of Williams-Beuren syndrome had been consistently taken into account - and if the child had not been put under anesthesia a second time.

According to the lawyer, the parents would have first demanded that all risks be clarified if the suspicion of a genetic disease had been clearly communicated to them. Instead, an "unnecessary risk" was taken. He calls for an "appropriate judgment" and makes it clear that the family is looking for answers that still concern them years after the incident.

But even here, it doesn't seem as if the father and the family's lawyer are completely convinced of the charges. The situation is also visibly stressful for the father: He is repeatedly on the verge of tears, for example when pictures of the dead baby from the forensic department are shown in the courtroom.

On the other side are three experienced doctors who fear not only for their reputations, but also for their professional livelihoods. The cardiologist's defense lawyer is demanding a full acquittal and satisfaction for his client. "You can't hurt a pediatric cardiologist any worse than that," he says of the accusation that his client condoned the death of a baby. The doctors would not hold a grudge against the family. "The state, and only the state, must now take responsibility for this unnecessary pain that it has imposed on the doctors."

A trial that marks everyone involved

The personal statements of the accused show how deeply the case has affected them. The cardiologist at the time describes it as "the worst thing that can happen to us" when you look into the faces of parents at the bedside of a deceased child. It was a unique event in his decades-long career that plunged him into a deep crisis.

The pediatric surgeon describes how she got to know the baby and the parents, examined them and finally prepared them for the operation. In her opinion, the hernia was an urgent reason for the operation. The fact that the child died after two circulatory arrests hit her hard. "It's the worst thing you can experience. It's a tragedy and I'm very sorry. But I didn't do anything wrong," she says in tears. Her lawyer accuses the prosecution of succumbing to an "error of hindsight" from a distance and overstretching responsibility retrospectively.

The anaesthetist who was responsible for the anaesthetic speaks of an "extremely drastic" experience - for the family and for himself. He emphasizes that after the first failed sedation, they did not simply "try again", as the indictment suggests. Instead, the child was stabilized, a cardiologist was consulted and the decision was made to continue the operation at what he considered to be the best possible time. Looking back, he says, there are two ways of looking at the fatal operation: "The simple answer is: yes, you could simply not start the second intubation. The difficult answer is: what would have happened later?" Medically, he would "do exactly the same thing again", he explains and emphasizes how convinced he is that he acted correctly.

Expert with a critical eye

The external expert on Williams-Beuren syndrome paints a differentiated picture. He attests that the three colleagues reacted quickly and made every effort to stabilize the child after the first circulatory collapse. At the same time, he is critical of the decision to induce the same inhaled anesthesia again shortly afterwards. "I would not have given the child a second anesthetic," he says. His alternative would have been to transfer the infant to an intensive care unit, monitor it and postpone the procedure - even if this would have been more stressful for the parents at first.

At the same time, the expert relativizes simple apportioning of blame: The death was the result of a combination of underlying illness, cardiac malformations and medication. He speaks of a "fateful" course that cannot be attributed solely to a single medication or a single decision.

Verdict to follow in writing - presumption of innocence applies

After the pleas of the public prosecutor, the victims' representatives and the defense, as well as the statements of the expert witnesses and defendants, the court closes the trial. The anesthetist uses his last word to express his condolences to the family and to report on a "trial by ordeal" that he had only survived thanks to a strong team in Lucerne.

The verdict will be sent to the parties in writing in the next few days. The presumption of innocence applies to all three accused doctors until a legally binding decision is made.

