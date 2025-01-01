In future, it will be illegal to cover your face in Switzerland. However, the Council of States committee would like to tackle the implementation of the so-called burqa initiative at cantonal level. (theme picture) Bild: sda

From today, New Year's Day, no one will be allowed to cover their face in public places anywhere in Switzerland. The "burqa ban" passed by the people in 2021 applies.

A ban on face coverings will apply in Switzerland from January 1, 2025.

The ban and any fines could particularly affect Muslim tourists who wear face veils such as the burqa or niqab.

The ban is also aimed at hooligans at sporting events or violent demonstrators who wear face coverings. Show more

A ban on face coverings will apply in Switzerland from January 1, 2025. The ban on face coverings is the first time that clothing regulations have been enshrined in the Swiss constitution. However, the new law implementing the so-called burqa initiative is only likely to affect a few people.

The ban and possible fines could primarily affect Muslim tourists who wear face veils such as the burqa or niqab. Whether guests from the Near and Middle East will stay away from Switzerland as a result, as feared by tourism experts, remains to be seen.

Law for the few

Around 400,000 Muslims live in Switzerland. According to the Federal Council, only a few of them cover their faces.

However, the new law implementing the so-called burqa initiative does not only cover religious face veils. The ban is also aimed at hooligans at sporting events or violent demonstrators who cover their faces.

After winning the referendum with 51.2% of votes in favor, former SVP party president Marco Chiesa described the ban as a "clear signal against radical Islam, against masked hooligans and for the peaceful coexistence of people in Switzerland".

The so-called Egerking Committee was behind the burqa initiative, which was approved by the people and cantons in 2021. This committee also launched the initiative against the construction of minarets, which was approved in 2009.

Protection from the cold and carnival masks allowed

More than half of the cantons already have a ban on wearing masks at demonstrations. Ticino was the first canton to introduce a ban on face coverings in 2016, followed by St. Gallen in 2019. However, the new federal provisions override the cantonal laws.

The national law provides for a whole series of exceptions to the ban on face coverings. For example, face coverings are still permitted in places of worship, at carnival, on Halloween, to protect against the cold or for health protection. Authorities can also authorize face coverings at demonstrations if they are necessary to exercise the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

Face coverings also remain legal on airplanes and in diplomatic and consular premises. Face coverings are also permitted for artistic and entertaining performances and for advertising purposes.

Switzerland is not alone

After the referendum, critics of the ban on face coverings spoke of a "worrying signal to all minorities". A burqa ban would neither prevent religious radicalization nor contribute to equality, said Tamara Funiciello, Co-President of the SP Women.

Muslims in Switzerland reported fear. "We don't know what's coming next. In France, we saw an increase in violence after the introduction of the veil ban," said Pascal Gemperli, spokesman for the Federation of Islamic Umbrella Organizations in Switzerland.

Unlike the minaret initiative, Switzerland is not alone with its nationwide veil ban. France has had a ban on veils since 2011. Austria, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands followed suit.

Violations of the veil ban can be punished by the police with administrative fines. These amount to 100 francs, which can be paid directly on the spot. If someone refuses to do so, they are subject to ordinary proceedings. The maximum fine is then 1000 francs. In the canton of St. Gallen, not a single offense was punished in the first five years following the introduction of the burqa ban.