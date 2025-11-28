Entrepreneur Alfred Gantner was part of the Swiss delegation to the White House at the beginning of November. Bild: Keystone

Did Switzerland miss the chance for a better customs deal back in May? According to Alfred Gantner, a member of the negotiating team: yes. However, the businessman does not formulate a reproach.

Six Swiss entrepreneurs traveled to Washington at the beginning of the month to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House. One of them was Alfred Gantner, co-founder of Partners Group.

So far, few details about the meeting have leaked out. Gantner has now reported on his experiences in Washington in several interviews - and given his assessment of the controversies surrounding the trip.

A statement made by Gantner in an interview with the Tagesanzeiger newspaper also has the potential to cause controversy. He had learned from the US side that Helene Budliger had negotiated a draft with a tariff rate of only ten percent between April and May. Switzerland could have done the same as the UK and concluded this in May.

USA "realized that they could get more out of it"

This failed due to the Swiss system. "The Federal Council as a whole needed several meetings, and when it wanted to accept the deal after six to eight weeks of deliberation, the USA had concluded deals with other countries in the meantime and realized that it could get more out of it," says Gantner.

"I don't want to blame anyone," emphasizes the 57-year-old, "Our system works the way it does." In November, Switzerland finally reached an agreement with Washington to reduce tariffs from 39 to 15 percent.

The fact that a team of six business representatives traveled to Washington instead of President Karin Keller-Sutter was viewed critically in many quarters.

Complaint about gifts from guests

Gantner explains the decision with a practical consideration behind it: "We didn't know whether the meeting with Trump would be a success," he explains. "If the President of the Swiss Confederation had gone in our place and it had failed, Switzerland would have officially run into Trump again."

The fact that only a group of business representatives took over the negotiations meant that "only a few entrepreneurs would have been rebuffed". This would hardly have affected the official negotiations.

The handover of a gold bar and a Rolex by the Swiss delegation led to accusations of corruption. The Greens and the Young Socialists even denounced "Team Switzerland" - the delegation's nickname.

Trump dictated Truth Social Post in front of the Swiss

Gantner defends the gifts as part of "diplomatic customs". "Our gifts were purely symbolic and linked to a message."

The gold bar was intended to refer to the Geneva-based company MKS, which will produce similar bars in Oklahoma in the near future. The Rolex watch was intended to make it clear "that the Swiss economy will lose no time" in "sustainably reducing the US trade deficit".

Meanwhile, Gantner describes the meeting with Trump in the Oval Office as "like in a movie". Trump asked his trade representative Jamieson Greer whether the "deal was good enough". Once he had given his nod, he urged him to conclude the agreement with the Federal Council.

He then called an assistant. "Trump leaned back, closed his eyes and dictated to her what should be in the next post on his Truth Social network," Gantner recalls. "Shortly afterwards, the news of the meeting went online."