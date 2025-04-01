Some people's tax bills in the canton of Thurgau are incorrect. KEYSTONE

The canton of Thurgau has sent around 17,000 people a tax bill that is too high. The reason is the missing child deduction.

Sven Ziegler

In the provisional federal direct tax bills for 2024 sent out recently, the child deduction was erroneously omitted for many taxpayers with children. This was reported by the tax administration of the canton of Thurgau.

In the provisional tax invoices for direct federal tax 2024, the child deduction was missing for 17,235 taxable persons. The error is based on an incorrect technical configuration that was not recognized by the tax administration due to insufficient test coverage.

The error has been rectified and the adjusted tax invoices are ready for dispatch. The invoices were checked in detail on the basis of around 3,200 random samples.

If taxpayers have already paid the provisional invoice from February 2025, the overpaid tax amount will be refunded.

If the provisional invoice from February 2025 has not yet been paid, it can be ignored and the corrected invoice used to settle the 2024 direct federal tax. The Tax Administration regrets the error and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.