Switzerland wants to protect the name "Emmentaler", but Austria and other countries are resisting these plans. The conflict over the cheese variety is coming to a head.

Switzerland is planning to protect the name "Emmentaler" for cheese in order to support the domestic cheese industry. However, countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland are against this. They argue that the term "Emmentaler" has been in general use for a long time and should not be an exclusive right of Switzerland.

The EU Commission has sided with these countries. This has prompted Switzerland to appeal to the European Court of Justice.

Switzerland's plan has met with particular resistance in Austria. The country produces around 14,000 tons of Emmentaler every year - for example in Vorarlberg.

"Comes a hundred years too late"

Austrian Stephan Gruber sells both Swiss and Austrian Emmentaler. He emphasizes to "RTS" that there are hardly any differences in young Emmentaler and that the Vorarlberg Emmentaler often wins in blind tastings.

Gruber sees no reason why Emmental should only be reserved for Switzerland. He compares it to Gruyère, which is immediately associated with Switzerland, while Emmentaler is produced in many places.

Johann Költringer, Director of the Austrian Milk Association, also rejects Switzerland's claim: "I understand it from a marketing point of view, but it is not justified. It comes a hundred years too late," he is quoted as saying by "RTS".

He sees Emmental production as firmly anchored in Austrian cheese culture and emphasizes the importance of hay milk production in the region.