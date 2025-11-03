  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Emmentaler only from Switzerland? A cheese war is raging between Switzerland and Austria

ai-scrape

3.11.2025 - 13:34

There is an international dispute over the Emmentaler brand.
There is an international dispute over the Emmentaler brand.
Harald Tittel/dpa

Switzerland wants to protect the name "Emmentaler", but Austria and other countries are resisting these plans. The conflict over the cheese variety is coming to a head.

03.11.2025, 13:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland wants to protect the name "Emmentaler" as a geographically protected designation of origin.
  • Several EU countries, including Germany and Austria, oppose this, as they believe the term is internationally established.
  • Switzerland is therefore taking the matter to the European Court of Justice.
Show more

Switzerland is planning to protect the name "Emmentaler" for cheese in order to support the domestic cheese industry. However, countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland are against this. They argue that the term "Emmentaler" has been in general use for a long time and should not be an exclusive right of Switzerland.

The EU Commission has sided with these countries. This has prompted Switzerland to appeal to the European Court of Justice.

Switzerland's plan has met with particular resistance in Austria. The country produces around 14,000 tons of Emmentaler every year - for example in Vorarlberg.

"Comes a hundred years too late"

Austrian Stephan Gruber sells both Swiss and Austrian Emmentaler. He emphasizes to "RTS" that there are hardly any differences in young Emmentaler and that the Vorarlberg Emmentaler often wins in blind tastings.

Gruber sees no reason why Emmental should only be reserved for Switzerland. He compares it to Gruyère, which is immediately associated with Switzerland, while Emmentaler is produced in many places.

Johann Költringer, Director of the Austrian Milk Association, also rejects Switzerland's claim: "I understand it from a marketing point of view, but it is not justified. It comes a hundred years too late," he is quoted as saying by "RTS".

He sees Emmental production as firmly anchored in Austrian cheese culture and emphasizes the importance of hay milk production in the region.

More from the department

Felber says goodbye. Traditional Lucerne fashion store closes for good after 117 years

Felber says goodbyeTraditional Lucerne fashion store closes for good after 117 years

Accident in Pfäffikon ZH. Delivery van driver (53) crashes into tree - dead

Accident in Pfäffikon ZHDelivery van driver (53) crashes into tree - dead

Trail of destruction in Auenstein AG. Unknown persons run riot with 4.5-ton roller during chaos trip

Trail of destruction in Auenstein AGUnknown persons run riot with 4.5-ton roller during chaos trip