According to an initial survey, the planned expansion of the highways has met with approval among voters. The outcome of the three other proposals for the federal vote on November 24 is completely open.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

56 percent of voters are in favor of the planned freeway expansion.

42 percent are against it, and only 2 percent are still undecided.

The outcome of the three other proposals for the federal vote on November 24 is completely open.

This is the result of the first survey conducted by "20 Minuten" and Tamedia.

According to the representative survey published by "20 Minuten" and Tamedia on Wednesday, 56 percent of respondents would have voted in favor of the CHF 4.9 billion for the expansion of national roads at the beginning of October. 42 percent rejected the proposal and 2 percent were undecided.

The main argument was that the expansion would reduce traffic jams and thus relieve towns and villages from traffic evasion.

There were no majorities for the other proposals on rents and healthcare funding. The first rental proposal (subletting) received 47% yes votes (42% no, 11 undecided). The second rental proposal (owner-occupation) achieved 43% approval (50% no, 7 undecided).

The bill on healthcare financing received 38% yes and 38% no votes. 24% were undecided.

According to a parliamentary resolution, a total of six freeway sections are to be expanded over the next few years at a total cost of CHF 4.9 billion. (archive image) Picture: Keystone

