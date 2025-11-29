The city of Schaffhausen will probably not be getting a new logo in the near future. Symbolbild: Keystone

Because a left-wing local newspaper is launching a logo competition, Schaffhausen's SP mayor is threatening to take legal action. This in turn outrages the SVP.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A planned project loan for a new city logo was canceled by the Schaffhausen parliament, whereupon the "Schaffhauser AZ" launched its own logo competition.

Mayor Peter Neukomm then called on the newspaper to abandon the competition, threatening legal action.

The SVP, for its part, is now leveling accusations at Neukomm. Show more

In the town of Schaffhausen, a curious dispute over the use of the logo is making headlines. A project loan for a new logo, which the city council had budgeted for but was canceled by parliament, has set the ball rolling.

The local newspaper "Schaffhauser AZ" then launched its own competition to design a new city logo in its issue of November 20 and printed the current city logo - presumably as a humorous response to the failed project.

This, in turn, apparently annoyed Mayor Peter Neukomm: He has written to the newspaper asking it to cancel the competition and threatening to take legal action, as the "AZ" itself makes public.

"Mayor is a humorless contemporary"

And now the dispute has reached the political stage: Thomas Stamm, of all people, an SVP city councillor, accuses the SP city mayor in a minor question of having violated the left-wing newspaper's freedom of the press. Stamm calls the letter a "threatening letter not authorized by the city council".

Neukomm is said to have titled the letter to "AZ" "Statement from the City of Schaffhausen" and sent it on "City Council" letterhead without the entire City Council being aware of it. The content also suggests that the mayor "sympathizes with autocratic and totalitarian regimes and is a humourless contemporary".

Competition continues

To back up his accusations, Stamm quotes from the letter: "We ask you to inform the readership about the unauthorized use of the city logo and the discontinuation of the competition as soon as possible, but at the latest with the next issue," Neukomm is said to have written. If the request was not complied with, "we would be forced to examine the necessary legal steps."

The "AZ" did not stop the competition in the last issue on Thursday. It is still unclear whether the city council will actually take legal action. However, it will at least have to respond to the minor inquiry.

