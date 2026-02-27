On July 12, 2025 at 4.20 p.m. on the A4 between Goldau and Küssnacht, there was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles. One car overturned and ended up on its roof, hitting another vehicle. Three people were injured and the highway had to be closed.
Traffic heading north was diverted at the Goldau exit. The result was a rapidly growing avalanche of traffic through Goldau and Arth. The situation was particularly tricky at the highway junction in Goldau, where a police officer was directing traffic, as the "Bote der Urschweiz" writes.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a driver wanted to leave the highway from Küssnacht. He was stopped by the police officer - but lost patience.
Man has to pay 1240 francs
Despite clearly recognizable hand signals, the man drove on, passed the officer and forced his way past the waiting convoy across a restricted area onto the main road.