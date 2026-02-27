This crash occurred on the highway between Goldau and Küsnacht. Kapo SZ

After a serious accident on the A4 near Goldau, traffic was backed up for miles. A driver lost his patience - and ignored a police officer's stop sign. He has now been convicted.

After a rear-end collision with three people injured, the A4 near Goldau was closed in July 2025.

A 50-year-old driver disregarded the police's stop sign during the detour and forced his way through a restricted area.

The court sentenced him to a fine and procedural costs totaling CHF 1,240. Show more

On July 12, 2025 at 4.20 p.m. on the A4 between Goldau and Küssnacht, there was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles. One car overturned and ended up on its roof, hitting another vehicle. Three people were injured and the highway had to be closed.

Traffic heading north was diverted at the Goldau exit. The result was a rapidly growing avalanche of traffic through Goldau and Arth. The situation was particularly tricky at the highway junction in Goldau, where a police officer was directing traffic, as the "Bote der Urschweiz" writes.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a driver wanted to leave the highway from Küssnacht. He was stopped by the police officer - but lost patience.

Man has to pay 1240 francs

Despite clearly recognizable hand signals, the man drove on, passed the officer and forced his way past the waiting convoy across a restricted area onto the main road.

The 50-year-old from the region was charged and has since been convicted. The court found him guilty of disobeying a police stop signal and of violating traffic regulations.

He must pay a fine plus procedural costs totaling CHF 1,240. Alternatively, he faces a substitute custodial sentence of nine days.