There was already a hot-air balloon launch on the Bundesplatz in May 2008. KEYSTONE

A hot-air balloon is taking off today in the middle of the Bundesplatz in Bern. The launch marks the start of the anniversary year of the Aero Club of Switzerland, which has shaped Swiss aviation for 125 years.

Petar Marjanović

An unusual sight can be seen on the Bundesplatz in Bern on Sunday afternoon: a large hot-air balloon takes off directly in front of the Federal Palace. The launch marks the start of the anniversary year of the Aero Club of Switzerland (AeCS), which has been supporting and shaping Swiss aviation for 125 years.

The Aero Club was founded on March 31, 1901 in Café Rudolf in Bern, with just 72 members at the time. Today, the association has around 20,000 members in over 380 clubs, which cover a range of activities from model flying to parachuting and gliding.

Switzerland has an impressive tradition in ballooning: as early as 1908, pioneers Theodor Schaeck and Emil Messner won the world championship in long-distance gas ballooning, the "Coupe aéronautique Gordon Bennett". And Swiss teams are still at the forefront today - Kurt Frieden and Pascal Witprächtiger last won in 2025.