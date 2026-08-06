At a summer camp in Dietwil, Aargau, a kangaroo suddenly appears at the edge of the forest. The marsupial’s origin is completely unknown—no one seems to be missing it.

Here's what it's all about A kangaroo has turned up at a summer camp in Dietwil, in the canton of Aargau.

Although the cantonal police are not looking for the animal itself, they are looking for its owner.

However, neither the institutions contacted nor any private individuals have reported a kangaroo missing. Summary created with

A surprising guest at a vacation camp in Aargau: A kangaroo that appeared to have escaped was filmed hopping calmly along the edge of the forest. This is reported by "Blick" and “20 Minuten”—each published a short video. The marsupial reportedly caused amazement and amusement among children and parents at the summer camp.

However, according to reports, attempts to lure it with cucumbers and lettuce leaves proved unsuccessful, and the kangaroo hopped away. Camp management eventually notified game wardens and the police.

No one misses a kangaroo

The Aargau Cantonal Police told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the police are not conducting an actual search for the animal. However, they have contacted several private individuals and institutions that are believed to keep kangaroos or wallabies.

All those questioned stated that they were not missing any animals. According to *20 Minuten*, camp management believes the marsupial escaped from a nearby private farm in the area.

Escaped animals cause a stir time and again—and it’s not always safe. For example, in May, police near Leipzig shot and killed an escaped tiger, as reported by blue News reported. Prior to that, a 73-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. He died two months later.