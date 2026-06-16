A large-scale study on cannabis use is launching in St. Gallen. Approximately 5,000 participants are being sought. (File photo) Keystone

Over the next five years, a large-scale cannabis study will be conducted in St. Gallen. Around 5,000 participants are being sought for the study.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For five years, approximately 3,300 people in the canton of St. Gallen will be able to legally purchase cannabis. This is part of a nationwide study on cannabis use, which was presented on Tuesday in St. Gallen by the Swiss Cannabis Research Association.

The study will be conducted in collaboration with the University of Zurich and the KOF Institute at ETH Zurich, as the Swiss Cannabis Research Association in Zurich stated in a press release. The aim of this representative study is to develop a solid research foundation regarding regulated recreational cannabis use in Switzerland.

The communiqué further states that the study aims to examine the consequences and dynamics of the emerging cannabis regulation. Additionally, it seeks to gain insights into how the black market can be curbed. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has given the project the green light. A similar study is already underway in the canton of Zurich.