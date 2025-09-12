A dispute over the Wiesner Alp is still raging today. Lorenz A. Fischer / Graubünden Ferien

A fire destroyed several mountain pastures on the Wiesner Alp above Davos in 2007. To this day, not all the reconstruction work has been legally completed. The dispute is about violations of building law - and the question of how far municipalities are allowed to go in such cases.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2007, 14 chalets burned down on the Wiesner Alp, causing damage of around 2.5 million francs.

Two cases are still dragging on today because owners deviated from approved plans - for windows, among other things.

A decision by the Graubünden High Court is expected in the coming weeks, and a further appeal to the Federal Supreme Court is considered possible. Show more

A chimney fire caused extensive damage on the Wiesner Alp above Davos in 2007: 14 mountain pastures and stables went up in flames, nobody was injured. The property damage amounted to around 2.5 million francs.

But almost two decades later, the reconstruction is still not complete - at least not in court. This is reported by "Südostschweiz".

After the disaster, the municipality of Davos issued clear guidelines for the reconstruction. The new buildings were to fit in architecturally and comply with certain design rules. However, not all owners adhered to these rules. In two cases, deviations were found - especially with windows that did not meet the specifications.

It was clear to the municipality that the legal status had to be restored. In addition to the dismantling, it also imposed fines of 18,000 and 20,000 francs. The affected hut owners fought back against this - and the dispute began its long journey through the courts.

Federal court intervened

The Graubünden Administrative Court initially overturned the municipality's orders. However, Davos did not accept the ruling and took the case to the Federal Supreme Court. There, the authorities were proven right in 2019. In its written considerations, the Federal Supreme Court emphasized that windows are "one of the characteristic and eye-catching features of a building" - and are therefore central to the assessment of the design issue.

Since then, the case has been back before the Graubünden High Court. But although the Federal Supreme Court issued clear guidelines, nothing has happened for four years.

The delay has left the municipality shaking its head. "This is actually my longest process", says legal advisor Conradin Menn to "Südostschweiz". He is irritated by the duration: "I'm very surprised at how long it's taking. After all, this is a very important matter - namely the restoration of the legal status quo."

The High Court, for its part, is keeping a low profile. When asked, information officer Stefan Schmid merely states that a decision is expected in the next few weeks. No reasons are given for the long duration of the proceedings: "The High Court does not comment on the duration of individual proceedings."

Fundamental issue in building law

At the heart of the matter is a fundamental legal question: do illegally erected structures have to be dismantled or may they remain in place in individual cases for reasons of proportionality? For Davos, the answer is clear. Menn also told the newspaper: "We do not tolerate any violations of building law. Especially not if the hut owners are acting in bad faith, as the administrative and federal courts have ruled."

The dispute is also a financial burden for the municipality of Davos. Several tens of thousands of francs have already been incurred in legal costs. If the Supreme Court upholds the owners, Davos would have to bear the court costs and compensate the other party. If the municipality prevails, the losing owners would have to pay - but there would be no compensation for Davos.

According to Menn, an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court would be almost inevitable: "I would strongly advise the Davos government to do so. It's about the consistent enforcement of building law, even if it is costly."

Even if a ruling from the High Court is expected in the coming weeks, this is unlikely to be the final chapter in the case. Both the municipality of Davos and the owners could appeal the decision to the Federal Supreme Court again.

This is foreseeable: What is probably the longest alpine conflict in Graubünden is entering the next round.