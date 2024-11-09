The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award honors the best nature photography worldwide. The 100 most exciting pictures are exhibited in Basel. blue News met the Basel winner Jiří Hřebíček.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition presents the 100 best nature photographs from 60,000 entries worldwide in Basel.

Basel-based photographer Jiří Hřebíček with Czech roots won the prize in the "Natural Artistry" category with a mystical picture of crows - as an amateur photographer.

The exhibition runs until 29 June 2025 at the Natural History Museum Basel and offers an extensive supporting program for visitors of all ages. Show more

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is considered the most important competition for nature photography worldwide. Now in its 60th edition, it once again honors the most amazing and sophisticated photos of animals, plants and landscapes.

The 100 best images are selected from 60,000 photographs and displayed in a special exhibition.

In the anniversary exhibition "Wildlife Photographer of the Year", the Natural History Museum Basel is showing the world's best nature photographs exclusively in Switzerland.

Jiří Hřebíček: "You don't have to travel far for the beauty of nature"

A crow on a branch of a tree with few leaves - dark colors, poetic, melancholic and like a painting: this is how Czech photographer Jiří Hřebíček, who lives in Basel, made it into the top 100 in this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition and won in the Composition and Form (Natural Artistry) category - as an amateur photographer who is only out and about with his camera for pleasure.

Thanks to a special technique, the mystical photo borders on the painterly. Jiří Hřebíček was out and about near his home in the Park im Grünen (Grün 80) in Münchenstein BL when he observed the scene with the bird and couldn't let go of the image.

blue News met Wildlife Photographer of the Year winner Jiří Hřebíček at the Natural History Museum in Basel and spoke to him about his artwork. The amateur photographer explains: "You can find the beauty of nature on your doorstep. You don't have to travel far for it."

The "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" exhibition runs exclusively at the Natural History Museum in Basel until June 29, 2025. A tip for nature lovers young and old, with a rich supporting program.