3.27 p.m.

Anyone going on vacation now should plan a little more time and sometimes have strong nerves. The German ADAC is expecting many traffic jams. Patience is required on the way to your vacation: with the start of the summer vacations in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, it can get particularly busy on Germany's freeways today. According to the ADAC, there is a risk of major traffic jams, especially in the afternoon. Even after that, the situation is unlikely to ease: The automobile club warned of one of the worst traffic jam weekends of the season. "Sunday is likely to be just as congested as Saturday," said a spokeswoman.

According to the ADAC, the highways with the greatest risk of traffic jams in both directions are in the greater Berlin, Hamburg and Munich areas, among others. Most forced stops are to be expected at highway construction sites where lanes are reduced or particularly long. The ADAC also listed the A7 between Hamburg and Flensburg and the A6 between Mannheim and Nuremberg as the "worst stretches of congestion" - it can get tight there in both directions.