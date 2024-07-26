  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Waiting time northbound A long traffic jam has formed between Quinto and Airolo

Sven Ziegler

27.7.2024

Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.
Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.
BRK News

Another large wave of southbound travelers is expected in Switzerland this weekend. Travelers will have to be patient in front of the Gotthard early Saturday morning. All events in the ticker.

27.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There is already a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard early on Saturday morning.
  • The cars are jammed for 13 kilometers, the TCS reports a waiting time of over two hours.
  • Another big wave of traffic jams is likely to roll southwards at the weekend.
  • Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria are going on vacation.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 14:06

    Traffic jam due to roadworks and lane narrowing

    Take care between the Gotthard service area and the Seelisberg tunnel. There is a lane narrowing due to construction work.

  • 1.51 p.m.

    Congestion in the northbound direction

    A lengthy traffic jam has formed between Quinto and Airolo. A delay of up to one hour is to be expected.

  • 13.48 hrs

    They were already stuck in traffic jams in front of the Gotthard 60 years ago

    Footage from 1965 shows how drivers were already jamming up in traffic jams in front of the Gotthard to go on vacation in Ticino. However, the vehicles were not built as robustly as they are today.

  • 7.17 a.m.

    Travelers must be patient

    The traffic jam is now 13 kilometers long. The TCS announces on X that travelers can expect to lose over two hours.

    The TCS also reports animals on the road between the Moleno and Giornico rest areas. There is danger in both directions.

  • Saturday, July 27, 6:39 a.m.

    Another 10-kilometer traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal

    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal again reached a length of ten kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR on Saturday morning. For southbound travelers, this meant waiting times of up to one hour and 50 minutes.

    The length of the traffic jam in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel had initially shortened somewhat on Friday evening, according to reports from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on the X short message service. By midday on Friday, there were already ten kilometers of traffic jams in the southbound direction.

    Patience was also required in the northbound direction late on Friday evening. Traffic between Quinto and Airolo TI was backed up for two kilometers, according to the TCS.

  • 3.27 p.m.

    ADAC expects a horror weekend

    Anyone going on vacation now should plan a little more time and sometimes have strong nerves. The German ADAC is expecting many traffic jams. Patience is required on the way to your vacation: with the start of the summer vacations in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, it can get particularly busy on Germany's freeways today. According to the ADAC, there is a risk of major traffic jams, especially in the afternoon. Even after that, the situation is unlikely to ease: The automobile club warned of one of the worst traffic jam weekends of the season. "Sunday is likely to be just as congested as Saturday," said a spokeswoman.

    According to the ADAC, the highways with the greatest risk of traffic jams in both directions are in the greater Berlin, Hamburg and Munich areas, among others. Most forced stops are to be expected at highway construction sites where lanes are reduced or particularly long. The ADAC also listed the A7 between Hamburg and Flensburg and the A6 between Mannheim and Nuremberg as the "worst stretches of congestion" - it can get tight there in both directions.

  • Friday, July 26, 12 noon

    Already 10 kilometers of congestion before the Gotthard

    A ten-kilometre-long traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR by around midday on Friday. Road users had to put up with waiting times of one hour and 40 minutes.

    There was less traffic at the Gotthard south portal at the start of the vacation weekend, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the X short message service. The traffic jam there was only three kilometers long.

    • Show more