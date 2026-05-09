Alertswiss reports: "Smoke development due to large fire", the fire is also causing a strong odor. People in the Näfels, Mollis and Netstal region (all GL) should close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. In addition, everyone should avoid the affected area.
Eyewitnesses told Blick that they had heard a bang and that all the fire departments in the area had reportedly been called out.
Several Blick readers say that the fire broke out at the Netstal Maschinen company. The building is located in Näfels, although the company bears the name of the neighboring municipality.