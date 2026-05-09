The smoke that Alertswiss is warning about can be seen in the background of the image from a webcam in Näfels. Screenshot Webcam Café Conditorei Müller

In Näfels GL, several eyewitnesses report a fire, banging and heavy smoke. Alertswiss warns of a major fire. Local residents say there is a fire at the Netstal Maschinen company in Näfels GL.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major fire has broken out in Näfels GL.

Alertswiss warns of smoke and smell and asks people to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire is raging in a building belonging to the Netstal Maschinen company. Show more

Alertswiss reports: "Smoke development due to large fire", the fire is also causing a strong odor. People in the Näfels, Mollis and Netstal region (all GL) should close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. In addition, everyone should avoid the affected area.

Eyewitnesses told Blick that they had heard a bang and that all the fire departments in the area had reportedly been called out.

Several Blick readers say that the fire broke out at the Netstal Maschinen company. The building is located in Näfels, although the company bears the name of the neighboring municipality.

+++ Update to follow +++