A man has damaged over 40 speed cameras in Zurich. Imago

A man deliberately damaged over 40 speed cameras in Zurich, causing extensive damage. The court sentenced him to two years in prison - suspended in favor of therapy.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 52-year-old man from Aargau damaged over 40 speed cameras in Zurich by deliberately rendering them unusable.

He also destroyed parking meters and caused damage to private property. The indictment covers a total of 54 cases with damage in the six-figure range.

The court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment, which was postponed in favor of therapy. He must also pay a fine and court costs. Show more

A 52-year-old man from Aargau has to stand trial for damaging over 40 speed cameras in Zurich. According to the Zurich-Sihl public prosecutor's office, the acts occurred in the fall of 2023 and the following year.

The first incident dates from September 29, 2023, when the accused rendered a speed camera box on Bucheggstrasse unusable with spray adhesive, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the indictment, the man acted purposefully: "The accused did this to make the traffic monitoring system unusable". He repeated this procedure at over 40 installations in the Zurich area. He deliberately accepted the damage caused.

Parking meters also damaged

In addition to the speed cameras, the man also damaged parking meters. In five cases, for example, he smashed the displays or blocked the barriers with a grille so that they could no longer be used. He also caused damage to private property, such as letterboxes or vehicles.

The charge comprises a total of 54 points. The property damage is in the six-figure range. The city of Zurich and the city police are mainly affected, but also some private individuals.

The Zurich District Court sentenced the man, who already had a criminal record, to two years' imprisonment. However, this will be postponed in favor of therapy. He must also pay a fine of CHF 2,000 and the court costs.

Video from the department