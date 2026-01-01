Saturday, January 3, 6:58 a.m.

A photo circulating on social networks could become relevant to the investigation into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The picture is said to show the installation of ceiling insulation in the Le Constellation bar, which is said to have caught fire in the fatal disaster. It appears to show large foam panels installed on the ceiling during renovation work inside the bar.

These are the same panels that can be seen on videos from the night of the fire as burning, dripping material. If the authenticity of the photo is confirmed, it could document when the momentous construction was installed.

It is currently unclear when the photo was taken. The operator of the bar, Jacques M., declared after the takeover in 2015 that he had largely renovated the establishment himself. Research also shows that pictures on the Tripadvisor review portal from 2016 already show the bar with this striking ceiling structure.

If this is confirmed, the ceiling would have been in use for years. Whether it was objected to during previous fire safety inspections is part of the ongoing investigation.