An 84-million luxury resort with 220 beds is to establish Wengen BE as an exclusive destination. While tourism and investors want to profit from the concept, there is criticism from heritage conservationists and environmentalists.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A luxury resort is to be built in Wengen by 2028, which will use a hybrid concept to alleviate the problem of "cold beds".

The project aims to position Wengen as an exclusive alternative to St. Moritz and Zermatt and increase the number of overnight stays by up to ten percent.

The success of the project depends heavily on cooperation with the local population. Show more

Wengen - the tranquil mountain village in the Bernese Oberland is about to undergo a transformation: a new luxury resort with 220 beds is to be built. The ambitious project worth CHF 84 million promises opportunities, but also harbors potential for conflict, as reported by SRF.

Wengen has made a living from tourism for over a century, particularly through the famous Lauberhorn race. But the resort, which is prized for its tranquillity and authenticity, has so far remained free of glamorous glitz. That could soon change.

After the French hotel group Beaumier has already opened the Grand Hotel Belvedere as its first 5-star hotel, another prestigious project is now set to follow: The W5 Luxury Suite Hotel, planned as a luxury resort with 40 exclusively furnished apartments, two restaurants and a spacious wellness area.

Seven residential buildings with a total of 220 beds are planned on the edge of the village of Wengen, in the Galliweidli area. Construction was published at the end of December 2024 and the opening is scheduled for 2028.

Innovative concept to combat "cold beds"

The W5 is based on a hybrid concept: wealthy people can buy the luxurious apartments, but must rent them out for most of the year. The owners are allowed to use their apartments for a maximum of 120 days a year, 21 of which are during the high season. This model is intended to solve the problem of "cold beds", which often leads to a lack of vitality in the village in the case of classic second homes.

The concept is also intended to offer foreign buyers the opportunity to purchase a property in the Bernese Alps despite the "Lex Koller", which restricts second homes in Switzerland.

"An alternative to St. Moritz and Zermatt"

The investors want to establish Wengen as an exclusive destination. "We see Wengen as a high-quality, more exclusive alternative to tourist destinations such as Zermatt or St. Moritz," explained a spokesperson for the project developers. According to the investors, the resort could increase the number of overnight stays in Wengen by up to ten percent. The demand for high-quality accommodation is extremely high, especially in summer, confirms tourism director Rolf Wegmüller.

The latest investments in the region, such as the new Jungfrau Railways with the V-Cableway and the Eiger Express, have also made Wengen more attractive, emphasizes Monika Bandi, tourism researcher at the University of Bern: "There is currently drive in Wengen."

Local conflicts inevitable

Despite the promising prospects, the project is not without controversy. Trees will have to be felled on the site for the construction, which has sparked criticism from environmental organizations.

In an initial review, the Heritage Society criticized the massive encroachment on the site by retaining walls and embankments. The investors responded by making adjustments: "The current project is the result of the preliminary review as part of a normal planning process," according to the developers.

Objections to the construction project nevertheless seem likely. The extent of the opposition in the village will become clear once the objection period expires at the beginning of February.

While tourism director Rolf Wegmüller is positive about the new "managed beds", Monika Bandi makes it clear that the success of the project depends heavily on cooperation with the local population: "How well the investors take local conditions into account will be crucial."

