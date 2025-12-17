Four animals were captured by a photo trap in the eastern Sarneraa Valley on December 13, 2025. zvg

A pack of wolves has been detected for the first time in the canton of Obwalden: Four animals fell into a photo trap in the eastern Sarneraa valley.

Lea Oetiker

A pack of wolves has been detected for the first time in the canton of Obwalden. Four animals were captured by a photo trap in the eastern Sarneraa Valley on December 13, 2025, according to the cantonal wildlife authority.

At least two adult wolves and one cub can be seen in the photo. It is still unclear whether the fourth wolf is another cub or an adult animal. The newly formed pack is known as the "Klein Melchtal pack".

The canton had already reported the formation of a pack in this region in February, but since then there has been no further evidence. According to the scientific definition, a group of three or more animals or proven reproduction is considered a pack.

The "Laboratoire de Biologie de la Conservation" at the University of Lausanne is currently examining DNA samples to determine the origin and relationship of the wolves. The authorities are calling on livestock owners to consistently implement herd protection measures and are asking the public to report wolf sightings to the wildlife authorities.

