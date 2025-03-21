Swiss glaciers, including the Rhone glacier in the picture, have lost a massive amount of volume. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

A quarter of the ice in the Swiss Alps can be saved with strong climate protection measures. According to researchers, the glaciers at an altitude of over 3000 meters above sea level in particular could be preserved.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss scientists write this in a new fact sheet that summarizes the current state of knowledge on glacier melt in the Alps.

The Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT) published the factsheet on Friday to mark the first International Glacier Day. Only the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero can ensure the long-term preservation of glaciers.

According to unpublished data, however, there is less scope for preserving Swiss glaciers than previously assumed, the SCNAT reported. The researchers came to this conclusion after taking into account the record-high glacier melt of 2022 and 2023 by a total of 10 percent for the first time in scenarios on the future of glaciers.