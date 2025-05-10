US business is important for the Swiss tech industry. But many companies do not want to bow to Trump's conditions. Or they simply can't afford to (symbolic image). sda

Trump's tariff policy is failing to have the desired effect on Swiss tech companies. Instead of swallowing the tariffs or investing in the USA, many would withdraw. This is the result of an industry survey.

Should this come into force, 13 percent of Swiss tech companies are considering leaving the US market. A further 13% would make losses there as their customers would not cover the customs costs.

The vast majority of Swiss tech companies have no plans to expand their production in the USA or to set up a production facility there. Show more

The grace period for imports from Switzerland to the USA expires in 42 days. Then 31 percent will apply instead of the current 10 percent, which is already several times higher than before. Even if there are currently signs of easing, the following still applies: the massive punitive tariff has only been postponed, not lifted.

Should Trump's tariff hammer actually come down on July 1, this would have serious consequences for the Swiss metal and machinery industry, as Martin Hirzel explains to the "Aargauer Zeitung". He is President of Swissmem, the association of the Swiss tech industry.

A good margin is between 8 and 15 percent, he calculates. If Swiss exporters had to bear the customs costs as promised by Trump, they would make losses.

US business would no longer be profitable for 26 percent

The survey, which was conducted in April among the 1,450 member companies of Swissmem, shows that 13% of companies are considering a complete withdrawal from US business. A further 13 percent report a significant impact as they are unable to pass on the additional costs to their customers.

The US market is of great importance for Swiss industry, as the United States is the second largest customer country after Germany. Two thirds of companies are active there, and more than half generate over 10 percent of their turnover in the USA.

A third of Swiss companies even have a physical presence in the USA, usually with sales offices or customer services. Nevertheless, 75 percent of companies are not planning to expand their production in the USA, despite the high tariffs. This attitude contrasts with the announcements made by large corporations, which speak of investments in the billions.

Expansion in the USA not an issue for the majority

Another disadvantage of the US government's tariff policy is that competitor countries of the Swiss tech industry such as Germany (tariffs on imports from the EU: 20%) or Japan (24%) are less heavily burdened. Swiss companies risk losing competitiveness as their products become more expensive than those from Germany or Japan due to the tariffs.

Negotiations between Swiss companies and their customers on the distribution of customs costs are complex. Only a few are able to pass on the costs in full to their customers. The survey shows that only 6 percent of companies do not fear any losses as they offer unrivaled products. A further 18 percent are able to pass on most of the costs, while the rest have to reckon with financial losses.

75 percent of the companies surveyed stated that they are not considering expanding into the USA or are only planning to expand their existing US production. Hirzel suspects that there are economic reasons behind this decision. Swiss companies are characterized by high precision and specialization, which would be difficult to maintain in the USA due to deindustrialization. There is a lack of qualified workers and solid vocational training, which makes production more difficult.

One example of the challenges in the US is the LVMH factory in Texas, which is struggling with quality issues. The uncertainty on the US market is exacerbated by constantly changing trade rules, as Hirzel reports from his own experience.

Federal government helps companies, but does not pay customs duties

In many cases, it would take years to set up a new plant in the USA. It is entirely possible that the high import duties will be lifted again shortly before or after commissioning. Expansion into the USA could become an expensive bad investment.

The federal government is helping Swiss companies by allowing them to work short-time. A direct subsidy to cushion the tariff costs has not yet been discussed. Instead, Economiesuisse is calling for regulations and taxes to be reduced in order to maintain the competitiveness of the Swiss economy.

Swiss trade diplomats are hoping for a solution to reduce tariffs. President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin have met with US representatives in an attempt to reach an agreement. A negotiated solution could bring tariffs back to the level before the current crisis. It remains to be seen what Switzerland or Swiss companies will have to offer the USA in return.

