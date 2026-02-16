Snow pictures February 2026 This balcony in Rumein, Val Lumnezia GR, is almost unrecognizable. Image: blue News Leserreporter Brambrüesch GR is a real winter idyll. Image: blue News Leserreporter There is also plenty of snow in Laax GR. Image: blue News Leserreporter It's also snowing heavily in the Jeizinen VS ski area. Image: blue News Leserreporter The Bettmeralps VS presents itself in its winter dress. Image: blue News Leserreporter A reader sends several pictures from Riederalp VS. Image: blue News Leserreporter Winter wonderland from Riederalp. Image: blue News Leserreporter Ruedi experiences a storm on the Axalp above Brienz (BE). Image: blue News Leserreporter In Sörenberg, Canton Lucerne, snow was being shoveled. Image: blue News Leserreporter Snow pictures February 2026 This balcony in Rumein, Val Lumnezia GR, is almost unrecognizable. Image: blue News Leserreporter Brambrüesch GR is a real winter idyll. Image: blue News Leserreporter There is also plenty of snow in Laax GR. Image: blue News Leserreporter It's also snowing heavily in the Jeizinen VS ski area. Image: blue News Leserreporter The Bettmeralps VS presents itself in its winter dress. Image: blue News Leserreporter A reader sends several pictures from Riederalp VS. Image: blue News Leserreporter Winter wonderland from Riederalp. Image: blue News Leserreporter Ruedi experiences a storm on the Axalp above Brienz (BE). Image: blue News Leserreporter In Sörenberg, Canton Lucerne, snow was being shoveled. Image: blue News Leserreporter

Up to one meter of fresh snow, stormy gusts and falling snowfall limits: Winter is returning with full force. blue News wants your pictures now!

Sven Ziegler

Winter is returning: up to one meter of fresh snow will fall by Tuesday evening. Weather experts are even warning of a heavy snowfall event. The snowfall will be accompanied by gale-force winds.

The Glarus region is particularly affected, extending across the Uri Alps to the western Bernese Oberland and east to the Rätikon. Above 1500 meters, there could be 70 to 100 cm of fresh snow, MeteoSwiss wrote on Sunday afternoon. The snow line will drop to 600 meters by Tuesday night.

