This balcony in Rumein, Val Lumnezia GR, is almost unrecognizable.
Brambrüesch GR is a real winter idyll.
There is also plenty of snow in Laax GR.
It's also snowing heavily in the Jeizinen VS ski area.
The Bettmeralps VS presents itself in its winter dress.
A reader sends several pictures from Riederalp VS.
Winter wonderland from Riederalp.
Ruedi experiences a storm on the Axalp above Brienz (BE).
In Sörenberg, Canton Lucerne, snow was being shoveled.
Snow pictures February 2026
Up to one meter of fresh snow, stormy gusts and falling snowfall limits: Winter is returning with full force. blue News wants your pictures now!
Winter is returning: up to one meter of fresh snow will fall by Tuesday evening. Weather experts are even warning of a heavy snowfall event. The snowfall will be accompanied by gale-force winds.
The Glarus region is particularly affected, extending across the Uri Alps to the western Bernese Oberland and east to the Rätikon. Above 1500 meters, there could be 70 to 100 cm of fresh snow, MeteoSwiss wrote on Sunday afternoon. The snow line will drop to 600 meters by Tuesday night.
blue News wants your pictures now. How much snow do you have? Show us your winter now!