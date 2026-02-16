  1. Residential Customers
Up to 1 meter of fresh snow A roller of snow rolls over Switzerland - how blue News readers are experiencing the onset of winter

Sven Ziegler

16.2.2026

Snow pictures February 2026
Snow pictures February 2026. This balcony in Rumein, Val Lumnezia GR, is almost unrecognizable.

This balcony in Rumein, Val Lumnezia GR, is almost unrecognizable.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. Brambrüesch GR is a real winter idyll.

Brambrüesch GR is a real winter idyll.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. There is also plenty of snow in Laax GR.

There is also plenty of snow in Laax GR.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. It's also snowing heavily in the Jeizinen VS ski area.

It's also snowing heavily in the Jeizinen VS ski area.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. The Bettmeralps VS presents itself in its winter dress.

The Bettmeralps VS presents itself in its winter dress.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. A reader sends several pictures from Riederalp VS.

A reader sends several pictures from Riederalp VS.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. Winter wonderland from Riederalp.

Winter wonderland from Riederalp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. Ruedi experiences a storm on the Axalp above Brienz (BE).

Ruedi experiences a storm on the Axalp above Brienz (BE).

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow pictures February 2026. In Sörenberg, Canton Lucerne, snow was being shoveled.

In Sörenberg, Canton Lucerne, snow was being shoveled.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Up to one meter of fresh snow, stormy gusts and falling snowfall limits: Winter is returning with full force. blue News wants your pictures now!

16.02.2026, 16:01

18.02.2026, 08:01

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder

Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.

Winter is returning: up to one meter of fresh snow will fall by Tuesday evening. Weather experts are even warning of a heavy snowfall event. The snowfall will be accompanied by gale-force winds.

The Glarus region is particularly affected, extending across the Uri Alps to the western Bernese Oberland and east to the Rätikon. Above 1500 meters, there could be 70 to 100 cm of fresh snow, MeteoSwiss wrote on Sunday afternoon. The snow line will drop to 600 meters by Tuesday night.

blue News wants your pictures now. How much snow do you have? Show us your winter now!

