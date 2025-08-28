Nicolas Rimoldi, President of the Mass-Voll movement and other members of various groups are fighting against the E-ID. KEYSTONE

Opponents of the new E-ID will not be united in the vote in September. Behind the scenes, small groups are engaged in fierce power struggles - with criminal charges, accusations and even violence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite having a common goal, various committees are fighting tooth and nail.

Mass-voll boss Rimoldi punched an EDU politician in the face and threatened to press charges.

Surveys currently show a majority of 56 percent in favor of the introduction of the e-ID.

Instead of fighting unitedly against the introduction of electronic identity (E-ID), opponents of the proposal are engaging in a bizarre exchange of blows. As the Tages-Anzeiger reports, the internal differences are so serious that criminal charges, threats and even a slap in the face have been filed.

Three groups appear separately in the official voting booklet: the E-ID-No Committee, the Mass-voll organization and the Pirate Party. The Federal Chancellery had to decide in advance how much space each group would be given.

Nicolas Rimoldi, President of the Mass-voll movement, has been particularly active. He is one of the most vocal opponents of the E-ID and made headlines in August when he publicly slapped EDU politician Samuel Kullmann in the face. Mass-voll also filed a criminal complaint against Swiss Post because signatures had allegedly disappeared.

Internal power struggle in the Pirate Party too

The Pirate Party also sank into an internal power struggle. Disputes over media appearances led to resignations, a new foundation under the name "Digital Integrity Switzerland" and a criminal complaint against major donor and then Vice President Philipp Burger. In the end, the around 20,000 signatures collected by the Pirates were transferred to the new party.

The chaos among the opponents meant that several groups proceeded separately when submitting the referendum signatures. While "Digital Integrity Switzerland", the Young SVP, the EDU and the "Friends of the Constitution" handed in around 40,000 signatures, Mass-voll later handed in another 15,000 sheets.

Whether the fragmented opposition will be successful at the ballot box remains questionable. According to a recent survey, 56% of voters are currently in favor of the e-ID. Even if the opponents were to win, one thing is clear: there would be celebrations in several places - and hardly together.