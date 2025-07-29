The search for the plane that sank in Lake Lucerne on Monday morning continued on Tuesday. A private submarine is supporting the work of the police and fire department.
Urs Wigger, spokesman for the Lucerne police, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday morning that the plane had not yet been located.
According to Wigger, the Lucerne water police, the Lucerne fire department and a private submarine are involved in the search. This belongs to the company Subspirit, which offers private underwater trips in Swiss lakes.