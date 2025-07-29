The submarine is out and about in Lake Lucerne on Tuesday. sda

Where is the sunken plane in Lake Lucerne? This question will be investigated further on Tuesday - with the help of a submarine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday.

The search for the plane continues.

A submarine will be deployed for the search on Tuesday. Show more

The search for the plane that sank in Lake Lucerne on Monday morning continued on Tuesday. A private submarine is supporting the work of the police and fire department.

Urs Wigger, spokesman for the Lucerne police, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday morning that the plane had not yet been located.

According to Wigger, the Lucerne water police, the Lucerne fire department and a private submarine are involved in the search. This belongs to the company Subspirit, which offers private underwater trips in Swiss lakes.

Lake is over 100 meters deep

The small aircraft took off from Buochs NW on Monday morning. It flew via Stansstad NW to Lake Lucerne, where it made an emergency landing on the water north of Bürgenstock and opposite Hertenstein LU. The pilot and his companion survived, the plane sank.

The accident site is located at the cross funnel, the point where the various arms of Lake Lucerne meet. It is located in an exclave of the city of Lucerne.

Lake Lucerne is over a hundred meters deep where the plane is believed to have landed. The question is whether the plane drifted away, said Wigger.