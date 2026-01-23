It seemed that a solution had been found for the historic “Central” restaurant in Kloten, Canton of Zurich. However, following a complaint from the historic preservation society and the death of the investor, the project has been halted. The building is now for sale for 800,000 francs.

Here's what it's all about The planned revival of the historic village pub “Central” in Kloten has failed.

An investor withdrew after additional historic preservation requirements were imposed.

The Zurich Heritage Society and the city of Kloten are blaming each other for the failure. The point of contention is the extent of the building's protection.

The family that owns the property now wants to sell the approximately 150-year-old building for 800,000 Swiss francs. Summary created with

Hopes for a revival of the historic “Central” in Kloten, ZH, have been dashed for the time being. After standing vacant for nearly 30 years, it seemed a solution had been found for the last village pub that had been largely preserved in its original state. Now the family that owns the property is pulling the plug. “We have the time, but we’ve lost the desire,” co-owner Elsbeth Köppel tells the “Tages Anzeiger”.

An investor from eastern Switzerland wanted to renovate and remodel the approximately 150-year-old building. The plan was to preserve the historic restaurant and bakery sections and build apartments behind them to finance the renovation. A feasibility study had already been completed, and the city of Kloten had also laid the groundwork for the project with a preservation agreement. After years of inactivity, the revitalization of the property seemed imminent.

The Heritage Preservation Agency Files a Complaint

But the Zurich Heritage Society threw a wrench in the innkeepers’ plans. According to the *Tages-Anzeiger*, it filed an appeal against the preservation agreement. After an on-site inspection, the Building Appeals Court concluded that significantly more parts of the building needed to be protected than originally planned.

According to Köppel, the additional requirements make economic restructuring practically impossible. “They even want to protect the old tiles,” she says.

Following the decision, the investor lost hope for the project. Shortly after his last exchange with the family that owned the property, he was killed in an avalanche during a heliskiing accident in North America.

His company is no longer pursuing the project in Kloten. Although the purchase agreement remains in effect until the end of 2027, the company intends to relinquish the right if a new buyer is found.

The Heritage Preservation Office and the City are blaming each other

The Zurich Heritage Society rejects the criticism. President Martin Killias told the *Tages Anzeiger* that the preservation agreement drafted by the city was “clearly inadequate and therefore unlawful.” The court agreed with this assessment. He argued that historic preservation must not be reduced to “mere cosmetic facade work,” as the building contains many elements inside that are worthy of protection.

The city of Kloten takes a very different view of the situation. Building Commissioner Roger Isler (FDP) describes the agreement as a balanced preservation agreement and accuses the Historic Preservation Society of failing to support a solution. “If the house falls into disrepair now, everyone will lose in the end,” he told the newspaper. Killias, president of the Swiss Heritage Society, disagrees. He says there is no question of imminent disrepair. He hears such warnings time and again, even though there are hardly any dilapidated houses in Switzerland due to high real estate prices.

Despite the failed plans, the family that owns the building wants to sell it. Elsbeth Köppel is offering the “Central” for 800,000 francs. That corresponds to the property’s appraised value. “A very fair price,” she says.