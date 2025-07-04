  1. Residential Customers
Closure for several hours A truck is on fire in the Gotthard highway tunnel in the canton of Uri

Carsten Dörges

4.7.2025

The Gotthard tunnel remains closed until further notice after a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon. (symbolic picture)
Bild: sda

A truck has caught fire in the Gotthard highway tunnel in the canton of Uri. The tunnel is closed in both directions for several hours.

04.07.2025, 19:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gotthard tunnel in the canton of Uri is closed in both directions.
  • A truck caught fire a few kilometers from the north entrance.
  • The closure will last for a few hours.
Show more

A truck has caught fire in the Gotthard highway tunnel in the canton of Uri, a few kilometers from the north entrance.

Firefighters are currently busy extinguishing the fire and securing the area.

The situation is under control, but the tunnel is closed in both directions and will remain so for at least a few hours.