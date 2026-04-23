A wolf roams through a landscape - such an animal could currently be on the move on the left bank of Lake Zurich. (symbolic image) Carsten Rehder/dpa

There is increasing evidence of a wolf on the left bank of Lake Zurich. Livestock farmers have already been warned. However, there is currently no question of shooting them.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Hunting Administration has received two reports of a wolf in the area between Schönenberg, Hirzel and Horgen.

The canton has warned livestock owners and recommends consistent herd protection, for example with high, electrified fences.

The same wolf is believed to have killed several sheep in the region in the fall. Shooting is currently not an issue. Show more

A wolf is causing a stir on the left bank of Lake Zurich. According to a report in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" newspaper, an animal was spotted near Horgen last Friday. Drivers are said to have seen a wolf - but according to the cantonal hunting administration, it was most likely a dog.

Nevertheless, the all-clear has not been given: two further reports were received the following day. According to the authorities, these would indeed point to a wolf in the area between Schönenberg, Hirzel and Horgen.

Shooting currently not an issue

According to the NZZ, the canton has already warned livestock farmers. They should consistently protect their herds, for example with sufficiently high and electrified fences. This is the only way to claim compensation in the event of damage.

According to the NZZ, the same wolf probably killed several sheep near Mettmenstetten and Hausen am Albis back in the fall. However, shooting the wolf is currently not an issue: the wolf is protected and may only be shot under strict conditions - for example if it kills several farm animals within four months.

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