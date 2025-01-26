Several people are injured in the accident. Kantonspolizei Zürich

There was a serious accident on the A1 near Wallisellen ZH on Sunday night. The highway was closed for several hours. Three people are now facing charges.

A serious traffic accident on the A1 near Wallisellen led to a complete closure of the highway on Sunday night. Three vehicles were involved in the accident and several people suffered injuries.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly before 2 am. Two cars were traveling in the direction of Bern and Basel when a collision occurred at the Dübendorf entrance. One vehicle was thrown across the carriageway, hit the central crash barrier and was thrown back onto the carriageway, where it collided with a third car coming from the direction of Winterthur.

Five people injured

Five people were injured in the accident and had to be taken to hospital. The debris was spread over a distance of more than 100 meters, making it necessary to close the freeway for four hours between the Wallisellen ZH exit and the Zurich East junction.

The Zurich cantonal police secured the scene of the accident and conducted initial interviews. The cause of the accident is being investigated in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland. The drivers involved, a 20-year-old woman and two men aged 20 and 28, will be reported to the public prosecutor's office.

