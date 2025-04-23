The Jaisli garden restaurant in Aarau now has 12 more seats than before. Instagram/jaisli.beck

The canton of Aargau allows more seats in Jaisli's garden restaurant, even though there is only one toilet. An absurdity for the neighbor - she warns of "Italian conditions".

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Baker Marc Jaisli receives permission to expand his garden restaurant in Aarau from 98 to 110 outdoor seats and extend his opening hours.

A neighbor failed with her objection, in which she criticized the insufficient number of guest toilets and noise pollution, among other things.

The Aargau Building Department rejected her appeal, citing the lack of legal requirements in the canton. Show more

Baker Marc Jaisli is allowed to expand his garden restaurant on Aarauer Graben. The building department of the canton of Aargau approved an extension of 12 outdoor seats. He is also allowed to extend the opening hours.

The objection of a neighbor was rejected and the decision is legally binding, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The neighbor had expressed concerns about noise and inadequate sanitary facilities. She was particularly bothered by the toilet situation: The woman criticized the fact that only one toilet was available for the now total of 110 seats. In her complaint, she referred to other cantons such as Fribourg and Zurich, where there are clear regulations regarding the number of guest toilets. There are no such binding regulations in Aargau.

Specifically, she feared an increase in wild peeing and even more noise. If other catering establishments follow suit, she warns, "Italian conditions" will soon prevail in Aargau.

No legal basis

The building department argued that there is no legal basis for mandatory toilets in Aargau. Although there is a planning aid from the Association of Swiss Food Inspectors that provides recommendations on the number of guest toilets, these are not binding. Accordingly, it is not possible to oblige Jaisli to install additional toilets.

Jaisli had already received a permit for a bistro with 22 indoor seats and 76 outdoor seats in 2022. In spring 2023, he submitted a planning application for an extension to 128 outdoor seats and longer opening hours. However, the city council only approved twelve additional outdoor seats.

Bakery should not become a club

Jaisli emphasized that the longer opening hours were only intended for special occasions and that he was not planning to run a restaurant or nightclub.

The neighbor was disappointed by the decision of the building department, but refrained from taking further legal action. She is now calling on the canton to introduce clear legal regulations on the number of guest toilets in order to avoid similar conflicts in the future.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.