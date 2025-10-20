If the cantonal court were to uphold his conviction, the quadruple murderer would be entitled to early release. KEYSTONE

In the case of the quadruple murderer of Rupperswil, the canton of Aargau is now appealing to the Federal Supreme Court. The question is whether the perpetrator should be allowed to undergo voluntary therapy in prison - despite a life sentence and an extraordinary crime.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court will examine whether the quadruple murderer of Rupperswil may undergo voluntary therapy in prison.

The canton of Aargau has lodged an appeal against an administrative court ruling to this effect.

The administrative court had ruled that the canton had to complete the psychological investigations that had been started and then make a new decision on the application for therapy. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court will deal with the question of whether the quadruple murderer from Rupperswil AG can undergo voluntary therapy in prison. The canton of Aargau is appealing against the decision of the administrative court, according to which the canton must complete investigations.

In view of the exceptional seriousness of the case and the importance of public safety, the authorities involved have agreed to appeal the decision of the administrative court to the Federal Supreme Court, the media office of the public prosecutor's office stated on Monday in response to an inquiry. It confirmed a report in the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

New decision on expert opinion

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the appeal will be submitted on time. They are aware that the ruling of the administrative court is very detailed and that the legal leeway is correspondingly narrow. "Nevertheless, we consider it necessary to initiate a review by the Federal Supreme Court in this exceptional case," states the Office of the Attorney General.

The Administrative Court had partially upheld the appeal of the man sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple murders. The Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs (DVI) must complete the examination and clarification process already begun by the Psychiatric-Psychological Service and then make a new decision.

"No significant resocialization success to be expected"

The Administrative Court overturned the DVI's negative decision. However, it refrained from ordering voluntary therapy itself. According to the Administrative Court, it cannot be said for the time being that "no significant success in resocialization can realistically be expected" for the complainant. The cantonal office for the execution of sentences had terminated the clarification process prematurely on the incorrect assumption that voluntary therapy was ruled out from the outset.

In December 2015, the now 42-year-old Swiss national brutally murdered a woman, her two sons and the older son's girlfriend in Rupperswil. Beforehand, he forced the younger son to perform sexual acts, which he recorded on his cell phone. After the murders, he tried to set the victims' house on fire with torch oil. The murderer lived in the same neighborhood as the victims' family.