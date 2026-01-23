One year after the series of fires in Freiamt, the alleged perpetrator is once again causing a stir. The man, who is said to have confessed to several fires, no longer lives in an institution, but back at home. Fear has returned to the victims.

"No longer safe at home" Aargau arsonist at large again - victim's family lives in fear

No time? blue News summarizes for you The suspected arsonist of the 2025 series of fires in Freiamt is no longer an inpatient and is living at home again.

The public prosecutor's office confirms that the criminal proceedings are continuing and that the accused is receiving therapeutic support.

Affected families report renewed fear and no longer feel safe in their own homes.

When several fires were set in Freiamt within a few weeks in the summer of 2025, the uncertainty was great. Especially for those families who were directly affected. Now the case is once again making headlines.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the suspected arsonist is no longer in an inpatient facility. The man is living at home again. This news comes as a surprise to the victims.

In August 2025 , several fires were set in Uezwil, Büttikon and Wohlen within a short space of time. A stack of firewood near a residential building, a Migrolino petrol station and a truck were among those affected. The Aargau cantonal police arrested a suspect at the time.

Perpetrator is said to have confessed to the crimes

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the 30-year-old Swiss national confessed to the arsons he was accused of shortly after his arrest. A total of five fires are involved.

According to earlier court documents, the accused suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. The criminal proceedings for multiple or attempted arson are still pending.

The chief public prosecutor's office in Aargau confirmed to the newspaper that the man is no longer an inpatient. Instead, he is in an outpatient setting with therapeutic support and corresponding conditions. His medical treatment is being monitored.

Victims report new fear

The family whose house the alleged perpetrator is said to have set fire to has been particularly hard hit by the developments. The father of the family unexpectedly saw the man again in the village last weekend.

The family told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that the fear returned immediately. After months, they had slowly begun to feel safe again. Now this feeling has disappeared again.

The parents also report that the events continue to preoccupy their children. According to the family, they have now sought psychological support.

It remains to be seen if and when a verdict will be reached in the case. The public prosecutor's office is continuing the proceedings.