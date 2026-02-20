Following the adoption of the speed camera initiative, fixed speed cameras should only be installed with the approval of the cantonal government (archive image). Picture: Keystone

The "speed camera initiative" wants to restrict the use of fixed speed cameras in Aargau. These fill municipal coffers instead of increasing safety. The right is in favor, the centre-left against. The people of Aargau will decide at the ballot box on March 8.

Stefan Michel

There is only one fixed speed camera in the canton of Aargau. And the city of Baden has already had to fight for its installation in court and against the will of the cantonal government.

Since 2020, the system at the busy Gstühl intersection in the middle of the city has been flashing drivers who disregard the red light or are speeding - or both at once. Those convicted pay around one million francs a year to Baden's city coffers.

The Young Radicals of Aargau are convinced that this is the actual purpose of the speed cameras, which are only there to collect money, which is why they have launched the "Stop speed camera rip-offs" initiative, which will be put to the Aargau ballot box on 8 March.

What does the speed camera initiative want?

"Speed cameras should contribute to road safety and not serve as a secret source of money," the initiators demand on the petition's website. They therefore demand that every speed camera deployment lasting longer than 72 hours must be approved by the cantonal government.

The municipality that wants to set up the speed camera must prove that there is a road safety deficit at the location in question. Only then can the permit be issued.

According to the text of the initiative, the government should only be able to authorize the use of speed cameras if these three points are proven:

1. there must be a "significant road safety deficit at the location".

2. other measures have been unsuccessful or are not possible.

3. the road safety deficit can be effectively reduced with the speed trap.

In addition: stationary speed traps may only be in use at the same location for a maximum of three years. Signage must draw attention to them.

Semi-stationary speed cameras for monitoring red lights and speed limits may only be operated at one location for a maximum of 72 hours if the initiative is accepted. Otherwise they would also require a permit from the government.

Who is behind the initiative?

The speed camera initiative was launched by the canton's Young Liberals. The cantonal government proposed a practically identical amendment to the law in 2023, but this was removed from the revision of the Police Act by parliament. The initiative committee is referring to the original plan of the Aargau executive. The popular initiative now also has the support of parliament.

Who supports the speed camera initiative?

In short: the right-wing majority of the canton of Aargau. Both the parliament and the government, both with a right-wing majority, recommend that the initiative be accepted. The FDP, SVP and EDU of the canton of Aargau have issued the "yes" slogan.

Who is fighting the initiative?

As clearly as the right supports the proposal, the rejection in the red-green camp is just as united. In addition to the SP and the Greens, the Swiss Transport Club VCS is against the speed camera initiative.

The Center and GLP also reject the speed camera initiative. The four parties - including the Young Greens, Juso and Junge Mitte as well as the traffic club - have launched the No campaign, which is running on the SP-Aargau website.

What are the initiators' arguments?

Mobile facilities are better suited to ensuring road safety, writes the initiative committee. Because they could be placed anywhere, people would generally drive more slowly.

The canton of Aargau had lower accident rates than cantons with fixed speed cameras - before the one in Baden went into operation. The initiators do not provide any figures or other evidence for this statement.

Fixed speed cameras would only have a disciplinary effect in their immediate vicinity, the initiators argue, and road users would react too cautiously out of fear and brake abruptly, for example. However, the main argument remains that the requested change would prevent the installation of speed traps for financial reasons.

What are the opponents' arguments?

The opponents are convinced that implementing the speed camera initiative would jeopardize road safety. "The use of stationary speed cameras, on the other hand, leads to fewer accidents and, in particular, fewer fatal accidents," they write on the website of the No Committee. Again, no figures or studies are cited. They can be found in the following section.

According to the No Committee, restricting speed cameras protects speeders who do not comply with the law and endanger road safety. The initiative also undermines the autonomy of the municipalities, which have been able to decide independently on road traffic measures up to now.

The amendment to the law demanded by the initiative would also lead to more bureaucracy and higher costs, say the opponents. In particular, the required proof that road safety is at risk and can only be effectively increased with fixed speed cameras could be costly.

What does science say?

"Speed checks increase road safety. In order for them to develop their accident-prevention potential, drivers must expect them at all times and everywhere," writes the BFU. In order for them to do this, unpredictable checks must take place. Their effect could be reinforced with communication measures, explains the BFU.

According to the BFU, stationary measuring devices that are clearly visible are also useful. "Drivers there adhere to the speed limit better than average."

According to the BFU, accidents decrease in the immediate vicinity of stationary and semi-stationary measuring devices. Studies summarized by the BFU in a dossier show 20 percent fewer personal injuries and 51 percent fewer fatal accidents.

Manned stationary measuring devices reduce accidents with personal injury by 13 percent and those with serious personal injury by 35 percent. According to the BFU, mobile controls, for example from police vehicles, have the smallest effect on the number of accidents. These reduce accidents with personal injury by a non-significant 2 percent and fatal accidents by 13 percent.

