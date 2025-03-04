The kebab snack bar is currently closed. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The authorities in the canton of Aargau have closed a kebab snack bar. Numerous complaints were received about gastrointestinal illnesses.

Sven Ziegler

Since yesterday, the food inspectorate at the Office for Consumer Protection of the Canton of Aargau has received numerous complaints about a kebab snack bar in Möhlin.

Consumption of the food led to gastrointestinal illnesses. The food inspectorate immediately carried out an inspection and decided to close the business as a precautionary measure to protect consumers.

The precautionary closure is a far-reaching measure that is appropriate in this case due to the high number of people affected.

The food inspectorate has taken samples of the remaining foodstuffs - particularly those suspected of having caused the health complaints - and will analyze them over the next few days.

The results should be available by the beginning of next week. The Food Inspectorate will re-evaluate the measures taken shortly and, if necessary, lift the closure if there is no longer any risk to consumers.