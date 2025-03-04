Numerous gastrointestinal complaintsAargau authorities close down kebab snack bar
Sven Ziegler
4.3.2025
The authorities in the canton of Aargau have closed a kebab snack bar. Numerous complaints were received about gastrointestinal illnesses.
04.03.2025, 16:33
Sven Ziegler
Since yesterday, the food inspectorate at the Office for Consumer Protection of the Canton of Aargau has received numerous complaints about a kebab snack bar in Möhlin.
Consumption of the food led to gastrointestinal illnesses. The food inspectorate immediately carried out an inspection and decided to close the business as a precautionary measure to protect consumers.
The precautionary closure is a far-reaching measure that is appropriate in this case due to the high number of people affected.
The food inspectorate has taken samples of the remaining foodstuffs - particularly those suspected of having caused the health complaints - and will analyze them over the next few days.
The results should be available by the beginning of next week. The Food Inspectorate will re-evaluate the measures taken shortly and, if necessary, lift the closure if there is no longer any risk to consumers.