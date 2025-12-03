The Aargau Administrative Court stands up for poodles. Archive image: sda

In the canton of Aargau, a breeder couple kept poodles in a messy household under catastrophic conditions. The administrative court has now confirmed the conditions.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A couple from Aargau kept poodles in conditions that were contrary to animal welfare.

The administrative court confirmed measures such as castration of the males and a maximum of five dogs.

Despite resistance, the animals must be neutered by 4 December Show more

In a suspected Messie household in the canton of Aargau, a breeder couple kept their poodles for years under conditions that were contrary to animal welfare. This is shown in a recently published ruling by the administrative court, which was made available to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

During several inspections, authorities found dirty rooms, rat droppings, sticky floors and filthy transport boxes. Some dogs were lying in stacked boxes, others had heavily matted fur that was stuck together in places with excrement. One old miniature poodle was found trembling and stressed in his dog bed, according to the verdict.

Despite previous complaints, the couple repeatedly disregarded conditions. An alleged separation of female dogs in heat from male dogs turned out to be false. Before the last inspection in January 2025, around 2.5 tons of waste had to be disposed of - an indication of the precarious living conditions.

Administrative court rejects appeal

The administrative court has now rejected the appeal of the breeders who objected to the mandatory castration of their male dogs, writes the newspaper. They saw this as an interference with the physical integrity of the animals.

However, the court confirmed all the measures ordered: The male dogs must be neutered by December 4, the dog population must not exceed five animals and a maximum of two litters per year are permitted.

The couple's attitude had been uncooperative for years, according to the ruling. The dog owners will have to pay the legal costs of 800 francs.