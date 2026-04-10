According to the school, the pupil's behavior improved after changing classes. Keystone

A cantonal school pupil in Aargau caused unrest with racist and extreme statements. The school responded by changing classes - and rightly so, as the administrative court has now confirmed.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cantonal school pupil in Aargau attracted a lot of attention with racist, sexist and extremist comments and provocative behavior.

The school initially responded with discussions and a warning, but later moved him to another class and threatened to expel him.

The administrative court confirmed that the action was lawful and, according to the school, the pupil's behavior improved significantly afterwards. Show more

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", a cantonal school pupil in Aargau caused trouble with massively transgressive behavior: he allegedly made racist and sexist insults to fellow pupils, harassed them, provoked teachers and repeatedly made extreme statements. For example, he gave the Hitler salute and denied the Holocaust. The latter, at least, is clearly punishable under the penal code.

According to the report, the school responded with discussions and a warning - to no avail. In the end, the pupil was moved to another class and threatened with expulsion if his behavior did not improve.

Lawful action by the school

The parents challenged this in court. They argued that the measure was disproportionate and that they had not been informed in good time.

Without success: according to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the administrative court deemed the school's actions to be lawful. In serious cases, the school was allowed to take stricter measures directly and did not have to involve the parents beforehand.

The ruling of the administrative court is not yet legally binding. According to the school, the pupil's behavior improved significantly after changing classes.