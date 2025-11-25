The government building in Aarau. Imago

In Aargau, civil servants will in future have to work on the afternoon of May 1st. The decision in the Grand Council has led to political controversy and criticism of "symbolic politics".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Grand Council of the Canton of Aargau has decided to abolish the afternoon off on May 1st for cantonal staff and teachers.

The FDP and SVP justified the decision with economic efficiency and a lack of tradition.

Critics such as the SP warned of declining employer attractiveness. Show more

In future, Aargau cantonal staff and teachers will no longer have the afternoon of May 1st off. On Tuesday, the Grand Council approved a corresponding motion by the SVP and FDP by 71 votes to 62.

While the Aargau economy is running at full speed, the administration is at a standstill for half a day today, the FDP stated. Cantonal staff would receive more time off. This would finance the industry - and therefore those who have to work on May 1st.

If all cantonal employees worked half a day more per year, this would correspond to a total of over 25 full-time positions, the SVP noted. Moreover, May Day has no tradition in the canton of Aargau. If you wanted to go and demonstrate, you could certainly find a few hours of overtime to work off.

Concerns about the motivation of teaching staff

The cantonal government had opposed the isolated abolition of the free May 1st afternoon, which has been granted since the end of the 1960s. This could reduce the motivation of the more than 17,000 employees and teaching staff. He wanted to accept the request in the form of a postulate in order to examine the public holiday and vacation regulations as part of the overall revision of personnel law.

This approach was also supported by the Center, among others. Labor Day is not a national or cantonal holiday. But whether or not the afternoon off for cantonal staff should be abolished should be answered with an overall review.

"Populist rush job"

The SP, among others, wanted nothing to do with the proposal, calling it a "populist rush job". If this "symbolic half-day of appreciation" is removed, the attractiveness as an employer will decrease - and the shortage of teaching staff will increase.

The ArbeitAargau association wrote in a reaction that the conservative majority in the Grand Council was pursuing "symbolic politics at the expense of cantonal state staff". There is a risk that other companies and municipalities will also cancel the half-day holiday.