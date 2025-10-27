SRF has already reported several times about the ski rental shop and Christoph Neumann. SRF

He sharpened skis, adjusted bindings and knew every boot size in the neighborhood: now Christof Neumann, 87, is saying goodbye to his unique ski rental shop in the Schulhauskeller in Turgi AG due to his age. An era is coming to an end - with children's skis for 5 francs and a lot of melancholy.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christof Neumann (87), former teacher and founder of the legendary Turgi school ski rental shop, is ending his commitment after 50 years for reasons of age.

A spontaneous aid campaign in the 1970s gave rise to a regional institution in Turgi AG with 600 pairs of skis and 800 ski boots, which equipped children at minimal prices.

In November and December, Neumann sells his equipment at cost price - skis from 5 francs, boots from 2 francs, helmets for free; the rush is likely to be great. Show more

Deep in the cellar of the Turgem primary school building lies a treasure trove that has paved the way for generations of children in the snow: 600 pairs of skis, 800 pairs of ski boots, poles, goggles and helmets.

And in the middle of it all is a man who has been providing moments of winter happiness for 50 years with his heart, craftsmanship and unbeatable prices: Christof Neumann (87). A man with cult status far beyond the region's borders. Swiss television has already reported on his ski rental business.

Now it's over, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung". The former secondary school teacher and passionate skier is saying goodbye to his ski rental business due to his age - a quiet farewell with a big echo.

From a lack of hiking boots to a ski institution

It all started in the 1970s, when Neumann wanted to take his students to the Engadin - and realized: "The Unterländer didn't have any hiking boots." So he organized used models from his home in St. Gallen. Shortly afterwards, he received a box full of ski boots as a gift - and founded his own student ski rental business.

What began as a charity project quickly grew into a regional success story. Neumann used the proceeds to buy new skis, received rejects from sports stores and was soon renting out 400 pieces of equipment per season - at prices that can only be described as sensational: Complete packages for 30 to 50 francs.

More than just a rental business - an affair of the heart

Neumann put up to 600 hours of work per year into his project. He did the ski service himself for a long time - right into old age. As an 80-year-old, he handed over the sharpening and waxing to professionals, but rental afternoons with up to 13 hours of work remained a daily routine.

"I always ask the children how they brake - then I know how they ride," Neumann told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. For him, the right binding setting was not a minor matter, but a question of trust.

Last sale - and an expected rush

Now the last skis are to leave the cellar paradise: The big liquidation sale starts at the end of November and in December. Children's skis from 5 francs, medium models for 10 to 15, freestyle skis for 20 francs. Ski boots cost 2 to 8 francs, helmets and goggles are free. Neumann only wants to continue with the hiking boot rental - as long as he can.

But it's hard to say goodbye. "I don't know what I'm letting myself in for. I'm afraid the rush will be enormous," says Neumann with a smile - and a touch of melancholy.

Christof Neumann is more than just a ski rental company. He is a living example of solidarity, a pioneer of winter sports on a small scale - and a shining example of what can happen when passion meets commitment.