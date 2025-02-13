The man was tailgating on the A1. KEYSTONE

An Aargau millionaire has to pay a fine of over 100,000 francs. He had driven too close. The Federal Supreme Court rejected an appeal.

A driver and top earner has been sentenced to a heavy fine for gross violation of traffic regulations. The fine amounts to a total of 108,500 francs. The Federal Supreme Court dismissed the appeal against the ruling of the Aargau High Court.

Specifically, the High Court had sentenced the 58-year-old driver last August to a conditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 1970 (CHF 98,500 in total). The probationary period is two years. The convicted driver must pay the connecting fine of 10,000 francs.

The Swiss man appealed against this up to the Federal Supreme Court without success. "The appeal is unfounded", according to the ruling of the Lausanne judges published on Thursday.

The driver was convicted of gross violation of traffic regulations by not keeping sufficient distance when driving behind each other. He was driving his BMW on the A1 highway towards Zurich at 9.35 a.m. on a Thursday in March 2023.

Driver wanted acquittal

Near Kölliken AG, he followed the vehicle in front on the overtaking lane over a distance of 2,400 meters at a speed of 110 to 120 km/h with an insufficient distance of eight to twelve meters. A police video served as evidence.

With his appeal to the Federal Supreme Court, the man wanted the proceedings to be dropped. He argued that the police and the public prosecutor's office had made mistakes. He denied that he had driven with insufficient distance.

In dismissing the appeal, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed the reasoning of the High Court, according to which the Swiss man's driving behavior had caused a serious risk to the safety of others. His driving behavior was to be qualified as "reckless". Even minor driving errors could lead to accidents with fatal consequences.

A daily fine is generally set at a minimum of 30 francs and a maximum of 3,000 francs. The amount of the daily fine is assessed according to the offender's personal and financial circumstances at the time of sentencing. The judgment of the High Court shows that the Swiss national has a taxable income of CHF 1.674 million. (Judgment 6B_778/2024 of 13.2.2025)