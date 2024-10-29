Zehnder Groupe AG, based in Gränichen, is relocating the production of flat-tube radiators to France. KEYSTONE

Zehnder Groupe AG is discontinuing the production of flat-tube radiators in Gränichen and relocating it to France. 50 jobs are affected. A competence center for indoor climate solutions is to be created.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zehnder Groupe AG is discontinuing the manufacture of flat-tube radiators in Gränichen and relocating production to France.

50 jobs are affected, but some can be transferred internally.

Zehnder plans to transform the Gränichen site into an international competence center for indoor climate solutions and services. Show more

And yet another company is ceasing production and relocating it abroad, this time Zehnder Group AG. The production of flat tube radiators at the Gränichen AG site is discontinued.

The reason for this is that the site is no longer competitive due to high costs, the company announced on Tuesday morning.

Demand for radiators in the new construction business has also been declining for years and is expected to remain so. In Vaux-Andigny, France, the production of radiators can be continued more efficiently in future.

50 production jobs affected

The relocation will affect 50 production jobs in Gränichen. According to Zehnder, there is an opportunity for some employees to work in the areas of service, maintenance or training within the competence center that is to be created at the Gränichen site. However, there will not be no redundancies at all.

It is not yet clear how many people will be affected. They will be supported by a consultation process and a social plan.

International competence center for indoor climate solutions and services to be created

Zehnder plans to transform the Gränichen site into an international competence center for indoor climate solutions and services. Training courses for specialists are to be offered there and the business area of ventilation system services is to be expanded.

Furthermore, a growing business area in the field of ventilation system services will be established.

The company sees an opportunity to establish itself as the market leader for sustainable indoor climate solutions, despite difficult market conditions.

One-off costs of 20 to 25 million euros are planned for the entire package of measures, including site adjustments in Gränichen. Earlier restructuring costs will be added to this, bringing the total burden to around 30 to 35 million euros in 2024.