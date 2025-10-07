The SVA must now re-examine whether a stairlift should be installed. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Because his leg was amputated, a family man from Fricktal is dependent on help in his own home. The DI nevertheless refused to provide him with a stairlift - and has now been put in its place by the Insurance Court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A father from Fricktal lost a leg and demanded a stairlift from the IV.

The authorities refused because he could climb stairs with his prosthesis.

The court reprimanded the Aargau IV office and demanded new clarifications. Show more

A family man from Aargau has been struggling for years with the consequences of a serious injury. Following an infection, his left leg had to be amputated in 2016. Since then, the man from Fricktal has been wearing an electronic prosthetic leg that allows him to go to work. However, he reaches his limits in everyday life - especially in his own home, as reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

While the kitchen, living room and master bedroom are on the upper floor, the children's rooms are under the roof. For the father of the family, climbing the stairs every day is a painful challenge. After long days at work, he can no longer wear his prosthesis because the residual limb swells and pressure points form. In his free time, he is therefore dependent on a wheelchair - which makes contact with his children in the attic impossible.

IV office refuses to cover the costs

In 2023, the man applied to the disability insurance office of the Aargau Social Insurance Institution (SVA) for the costs of a stairlift worth CHF 42,000 to be covered. But the authority refused: He could climb stairs with his modern prosthesis, it said. Family members could support him and the children should be "mainly on the first floor" during his care hours.

The Insurance Court of the Canton of Aargau had little sympathy for this argument. In its ruling, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung", it came to the conclusion that the SVA had insufficiently clarified the case and thus violated the so-called investigation maxim.

The court overturned the SVA's decision and sent the case back for reconsideration. The IV office must bear the court costs of CHF 400 and pay the man CHF 2,000 in compensation. It remains to be seen whether the lift will ultimately be approved.

