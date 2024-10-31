An Italian woman received a fine for a technical error. (symbolic image) sda

An error occurred in Baden AG when the speed camera photos were read out. Instead of the real speeding offender, an Italian woman (81) received a letter from the public prosecutor's office.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Baden AG, a mistake was made when the speed camera photos were read out.

Instead of the real speeding offender, an Italian woman (81) suddenly received mail from the public prosecutor's office. Show more

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", an 81-year-old Italian woman recently received mail from Switzerland. A letter from the public prosecutor's office in Baden informed the senior citizen that she had been caught speeding in Baden on July 23.

The bill: a fine of 120 francs plus fees - several hundred francs in total. However, the Italian woman insists that she was neither driving that day nor in an Opel, as can be seen in the speed camera photo.

Her lawyer contacted the public prosecutor's office and explained that his client had been seriously ill that day and that her car, a Toyota Aygo, did not match the one in the speed camera photo. He suspected a reading error.

High court rejects appeal

The public prosecutor's office responded, but the ten-day appeal period had long since expired. According to spokesman Adrian Schuler, the lawyer's letter only arrived two weeks after the deadline had expired. The public prosecutor's office was therefore forced to submit an appeal to the High Court.

However, the High Court ruled in favor of the Italian woman. This was not new evidence, but an incorrect assessment of the evidence, which ruled out an appeal. "The Federal Supreme Court demands that the objection procedure be respected if the deadline has passed without a response," the court stated. The error was only discovered in the first place as a result of the lawyer's letter.

Technical error to blame

According to the police, it was a technical error. As Martin Brönnimann, head of the Baden municipal police, explains, the system had recognized a "G" as a "C" and thus assigned the wrong license plate. However, he emphasizes that such errors are extremely rare - with 70,000 buses issued every year. Those affected should always get in touch if they have any doubts about the correctness of a fine, advises Brönnimann.

The actual speeding offender was eventually found and had already paid.