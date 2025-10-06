The furniture store Halde 14 will soon disappear from the cityscape of Baden. Google Street View

Sophie Jeuch is forced to close her business due to the current challenges in the retail trade. The 76-year-old has been selling high-quality designer furniture in Baden AG since 1977.

Sophie Jeuch has been selling exclusive designer furniture in her furniture store Halde 14 in Baden AG since 1977. After almost five decades of successful business, the 76-year-old is now forced to close her store, as reported by the Badener Tagblatt newspaper.

The ongoing crisis in the retail trade has prompted her to take this step, and she had originally wanted to continue until her 50th anniversary.

Jeuch commented pragmatically on her decision to the local newspaper: "There is absolutely no point in mourning something for too long. I'm just glad that I'm stopping. I would have been sorry if almost all of my AHV had gone on renting my store in the future."

Total sell-out in October

Over the years, she had built up a loyal customer base who appreciated the high-quality and unique pieces of furniture. However, the economic challenges of recent years, particularly the impact of the pandemic on the retail trade, have exacerbated the situation.

Despite the closure, Jeuch looks back on the past 48 years with pride. The lease at Halde 14 expires at the end of the year. A total sell-out will take place in October.