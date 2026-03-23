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After 14 years Aargau GLP National Councillor Beat Flach steps down at the end of May

SDA

23.3.2026 - 07:14

Aargau GLP National Councillor Beat Flach is stepping down at the end of May after fourteen years in the National Council. (archive picture)
Aargau GLP National Councillor Beat Flach is stepping down at the end of May after fourteen years in the National Council. (archive picture)
Keystone

Aargau GLP National Councillor Beat Flach is stepping down at the end of May. After fourteen years in the National Council, he has decided to step down.

Keystone-SDA

23.03.2026, 07:14

23.03.2026, 07:16

"After fourteen intensive years, the time has also come for me to make room for renewal," Flach wrote in a statement on Monday. Political institutions thrive on fresh forces with new perspectives taking on responsibility.

For him personally, it was also the right time to start something new once again. He will remain involved in politics - "simply in a different role outside of the National Council chamber", the 61-year-old continued.

The decision was not an easy one for him, Flach announced on Monday. Working in Parliament had been a great honour and a special privilege for him and had given him great pleasure. In his work in Parliament, he had been particularly committed to an open and internationally networked Switzerland.

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