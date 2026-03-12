The Verenahof in Baden AG has been closed for decades. Wikimedia Commons

The former luxury hotels Verenahof, Bären and Ochsen in Baden's Bäderquartier have stood empty for decades. Now the owners and the town are presenting a new project - and suddenly things could move quickly.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The historic Verenahof hotel complex in Baden's Bäderquartier is to be repurposed.

There are plans for apartments with services for senior citizens, cultural offerings and public spaces.

A planning application and cost estimate are to be drawn up over the next twelve months. Show more

For decades, Baden's Bäderquartier has been home to one of the region's most prominent architectural ruins: the historic Verenahof, Bären and Ochsen hotels. They were once among the most luxurious spa hotels in Switzerland - today they are a symbol of failed projects and years of planning disputes.

The owner, Verenahof AG, has now confirmed new plans for the site. A new utilization concept has been developed in collaboration with the city of Baden and the cantonal monument preservation authorities. A combination of assisted living for senior citizens, cultural offerings and publicly accessible uses is planned.

Decisive contract signed

An important step was already taken at the beginning of February. On February 5, Verenahof AG and the city of Baden signed an administrative contract, as the two parties write in a press release.

Such contracts are necessary because projects in the so-called Verenahof area must be compatible with the historic bathing landscape.

According to the owner, the contract now creates planning security for the next project steps. A planning application and a detailed cost estimate are to be drawn up over the next twelve months or so.

Several projects had previously failed

The road to this point has been long. The buildings have been empty for decades. Several investment projects have already failed.

A project by the well-known Ticino architect Mario Botta once attracted a great deal of attention, as the Badener Tagblatt newspaper writes. He planned a striking dome that would bring light into the interior of the connected hotel buildings. However, the city and the conservation authorities opposed the project. A later planned rehabilitation center also never came to fruition - despite investments of several million francs.

The condition of the buildings is now considered to be in serious need of renovation. Whether the project will actually be realized will now be decided in the coming months.