A judge from Aargau is suspected of having hit a pupil at a crosswalk and then fleeing the scene. The public prosecutor's office is investigating the incident.

Two weeks ago, an incident in Frick AG made headlines: A twelve-year-old schoolboy was hit by an SUV at a crosswalk.

According to the police report, the youngster was trying to cross the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by the car. The driver then got out, swore at the injured youngster and continued on his way.

The schoolboy suffered a broken thumb as well as abrasions and bruises. The police were then looking for witnesses who could provide information about the driver.

Judge reports to the police

New details have now emerged: The wanted driver is said to be an Aargau SVP judge, as reported by "Blick". The Aargau cantonal police confirmed the newspaper's research.

The man contacted the authorities after the appeal for witnesses. According to the report, his account of the incident differs from that of the pupil. The judge did not wish to comment publicly on the allegations when asked by Blick, instead threatening to take legal action.

The public prosecutor's office emphasizes that it is still too early to assess the incident conclusively. They are investigating whether there was actually a collision and how the people involved behaved.

The presumption of innocence applies.