Lengnau AG will remain an independent municipality in the future. Google Street View

The voting campaign in the Surbtal valley in Aargau escalated before the "no" to the municipal merger. The Lengnau municipal council was insulted in anonymous emails.

The people of Lengnau AG have clearly spoken out against a municipal merger with Endingen, Tegerfelden and Schneisingen.

Following the Lengnau municipal council's "no" recommendation, anonymous, insulting e-mails were sent.

Investigations revealed that the messages were sent from Germany. Show more

This week, the voters in Lengnau AG decided by a clear majority not to merge with the municipalities of Endingen, Tegerfelden and Schneisingen. The decision was preceded by a heated referendum campaign.

The Lengnau municipal council was the only one of the four municipalities to vote against the merger. This resulted in strong reactions, as reported by the Badener Tagblatt newspaper. "We received anonymous emails with texts, some of which went well below the belt," said municipal mayor Viktor Jetzer (SVP) at the extraordinary municipal meeting.

In some messages, individual members were addressed, sometimes the entire municipal council. Although the emails did not contain any threats, they did contain "unpleasant, massively insulting language".

No legal action planned

The municipal council then commissioned IT specialists to investigate the senders. The result: the hate messages came from a prepaid cell phone from Germany. "This is absolute cowardice," Jetzer is quoted as saying by the Badener Tagblatt newspaper.

The municipality condemns such emails in the strongest possible terms. The Lengnau municipal council stands behind his statements. "The fact that people don't always agree is part of direct democracy."

It is not known who is behind the prepaid cell phone. The municipal council is not planning any legal action.