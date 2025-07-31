The model airfield in Stetten AG has to go. SRF

Model airplanes made their rounds in Stetten for three decades. But now it's definitely over: the Federal Court has ruled that the site must be dismantled.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has prohibited the continued operation of the model airfield in Stetten AG.

The reason is the location in the water area of the Torfmoosbach stream.

The municipal council is disappointed - the association intends to make a statement on Friday. Show more

For over 35 years, the model airfield in Stetten AG has been a fixture in local club life - now it's a done deal. The Federal Supreme Court has definitively prohibited its continued operation. The ruling confirms an earlier decision by the Administrative Court of Aargau, according to which the site is not compatible with water protection legislation.

As reported by SRF Regionaljournal, the site is largely located in the so-called water protection zone of the culverted Torfmoosbach stream. In such protection zones, only structures that are necessarily linked to this location and are of public interest - such as hiking trails or bridges - may be built. According to the judges, a model airfield is not one of them.

The history of the airfield dates back to 1989. In 1992, the model flying club received an operating permit from the local council - despite its location in the agricultural zone. In the years that followed, use intensified until the municipal council requested a subsequent building permit in 2019. This was granted, but later revoked due to several complaints.

Alternative location unclear

In an interview with SRF, Stetten's mayor Stephan Schibli expressed his disappointment at the ruling. The municipal council would have liked to allow the club to finish the current flying season. Whether this is possible remains to be seen.

Association president Adrian Eggenberger announced to the media that the board would discuss the situation internally and make an official statement on Friday.

The ruling is a major setback for model flying enthusiasts in Aargau. It is currently unclear whether and where an alternative site can be found.